The line up has been unveiled for the 2024 Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

The event will return to the city between 5th and 9th June.

The festival features the likes of the Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra, Dennis Rollins and the Nick Dewhurst Band, the Walsall Jazz Orchestra and the Emma Jonson Band.

Also on the bill will be King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys who play the Lichfield Guildhall on 8th June.

The band have chalked up more than 6,500 live shows in their three decades of performing.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Rough, tough and always rocking, King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys have appeared at festivals, in concert and at clubs throughout the UK and Europe. “Along the way, the band have also recorded 11 albums. “King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys are more than just the world’s greatest jump, jive and swing band – they’re an institution.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The festival will also feature salsa with Del Camino and lindy hop with the Jim Wynn Swingtet.

For full details and ticket information visit the Lichfield Arts website.