People are being invited to join a dawn chorus guided walk.

The event will be hosted by Lichfield Wildlife Group and be led by Dennis Muxworthy on 4th May.

Walkers will meet at Bunkers Hill Car Park off Lower Sandford Street at 4.30am.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details call 01543 257812 or visit facebook.com/lichfieldwildlifegroup.