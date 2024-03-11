Lichfield City will head to Congleton Town as they aim to book their place in the league cup final.

The two Premier Division heavyweights will go head-to-head for the second time in less than two weeks.

Ivor Green will be hoping that his side can improve upon their previous visit to the Cleric Stadium this season which saw them succumb to a 2-0 loss to Congleton in their league encounter.

However, City have since recovered from that loss with back-to-back league wins, as they convincingly beat Bewdley Town 3-0 in midweek before firing five past Whitchurch Alport on Saturday.

Lichfield have closed the gap down to just three points between them and the top spot, while still maintaining a game in hand over Congleton.

City earned their place in the semi-final tie through a 2-1 victory over Wednesfield, while the Bears scored three without reply in the previous round against Shifnal.

The victors tomorrow night (12th March) will go on to face either Highgate United or Hinckley AFC in the final of the competition.