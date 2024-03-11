Plans have been drawn up to convert an outbuilding in Whittington into a granny annexe.

The development is being proposed for the site at Ivy Cottage on Main Street.

A previous application had already been approved, but a planning statement said amendments were needed.

“The needs of the family have changed, and it is the current intention that elderly members of the family are accommodated in a ‘Granny Annexe’ to be closer to the family.

“The existing driveway will be utilised, if necessary to provide access to the converted, self-contained ‘granny annexe’ that is currently sited within the curtilage of Ivy House.”

Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

