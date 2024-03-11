Hundreds of car parking spaces are available every day in Lichfield, a new study has revealed.
A total of 1,860 bays are available across the 16 local authority car parks in the city centre on weekdays according to Lichfield District Council’s figures.
Plans to demolish the Birmingham Road multi-storey facility this year have seen concerns in some quarters about the impact the move could have on the availability of parking.
But now the council says that a survey shows that at present between 720 and 900 spaces are available in car parks between 9am and 4.30pm each day.
It will, however, reallocate some nearby bays from May this year to create additional short stay city centre parking spaces to make up for those lost when the structure is knocked down.
Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and tourism, said the datawould allow the council to make more accurate decisions around which car parks are designated as long stay or short stay.
“The survey highlights that while certain car parks experience higher demand, there remains sufficient capacity within other car parks that are just a few minutes’ walk away.
“The Friary Outer to the Lichfield Garrick is a six minute walk at gentle pace, while walking from Greenhough Road, the furthest car park from the city centre, to Market Square is a 13 minute amble.
“The data shows us that Lombard Street, The Friary multi-storey, District Council House, Friary Inner and Sandford Street car parks typically have good availability across the week.
“Now that we have this detailed data, we will make changes to car park as long or short stay in order to make it easier for residents and visitors to park.
“We will continue to monitor use of the car parks and will adjust as required to ensure they meet the needs of our community.”Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall
“Significantly underused”
The survey was also carried out in the aftermath of changes to car parking charges across the city earlier this year.
The new report found that some locations, such as University Car Park West and the Bus Station Car Park, were full almost all of the time on weekdays.
But other locations, such as The Friary Outer Multi-storey Car Park, and the Frog Lane Car Park are used at just over a third of their capacity each day.
The Birmingham Road multi-storey, meanwhile, was “always significantly underused” according to the council.
The facility is due to be knocked down later this year as part of the development of a new cinema in the adjacent former Debenhams unit.
Other changes due to take place on the back of the survey are both upper and lower levels of the Lombard Street Car Park to be categorised as long stay, and a reduction of short stay prices at city centre sites for the first two hours of parking to £1.50.
There’s lies, damned lies and LDC car park usage figures…
Why O Why did the Council construct a car park by the Council Offices when they state there are over 1800 car spaces available during the working week, around the City Centre.
Is there now a plan for the city centre to close at the weekend?
Or did weekend usage not match what the council wanted to prove?
Such a shame, it used to be really useful to park there and just walk into the shop when mom was less able to walk.
There are so many spaces as all the vehicles are parked in the “pedestrian” area in the centre of town
Why would anyone use Greenhough Rd carpark to visit the city centre?
I think that the decision to knock down this car park has been made without any thought to the demographic of the people who most regularly visit the city. Most people don’t want to walk 13 minutes into the city centre and certainly don’t want to drag their shopping bags on their return journey. The car park in question is regularly full when there are events on at Garrick Theatre, these people are unlikely to come in for the theatre if it involves a long walk to and from the venue. The proposed cinema will also need parking spaces when it is eventually opened, the few parking spaces in the council car park will not touch the spaces required if the cinema is to be a profitable success. The present plan is very shortsighted in my view, the loss of this car park will have an immediate negative effect on the Theatre attendance and a future negative effect upon necessary Cinema goers quite possibly resulting in the Theatre’s closure and an expensive “white elephant” of a cinema complex.
Was the survey carried out during panto season when the Birmingham Road multi-storey is packed, or on any other day/evening when there is a popular show on at the Garrick? The Council has tried to scare people off using the multi-storey by changing the charging scheme and, surprise surprise, they find fewer people are using it, so more reason to knock it down. And, of course, they conduct the survey on weekdays when there are fewer shoppers and there are more spaces free. To test whether a car park is needed, the survey should be conducted at the times when it is most used, not when the Council knows the fewest people will be using short-stay parking. It’s dishonest of the Council to say the Birmingham Road multi-storey is “always significantly underused” if they have avoided all the times when they know it is full. And it’s just madness to knock it down.