Vegan treats will be served up when a market returns to Lichfield this weekend.

Market Square will host the Vegan Market Co on Sunday (17th March).

A spokesperson said:

“The event brings together a huge variety of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and loads more.”

The event takes place on Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm.

For more details, visit the Vegan Market Co website.