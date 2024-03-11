Vegan treats will be served up when a market returns to Lichfield this weekend.
Market Square will host the Vegan Market Co on Sunday (17th March).
A spokesperson said:
“The event brings together a huge variety of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and loads more.”
The event takes place on Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm.
For more details, visit the Vegan Market Co website.