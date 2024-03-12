A series of drop-in sessions are being organised to help people deal with the challenges of the cost of living crisis.

Lichfield District Council is working with organisations such as Citizens Advice Bureau, Job Centre, Lichfield District Community and Voluntary Service and local food banks to host the events.

They will take place at:

The Vine Community Café, Armitage and Handsacre from 9.30am to 11.30am on 13th March.

Lichfield Guildhall Jobs Fair from 10am to midday on 19th March.

District Council House in Lichfield, from 4pm to 6pm on 15th May.

Burntwood Library from 9.30am to 11.30am on 17th July.

Visitors will be able to get access to advice on a range of wellbeing and cost of living issues.

The sessions will be supported by a website offering support at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/costofliving.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“We understand that the increased cost of living continues to challenge residents across the district and we are determined to do all we can to help. “The online support signposts to a host of organisations that can make a real difference while the drop-in sessions will be manned by experts trained in giving useful advice and guidance. “Please reach out for help, advice and support – our staff and our partners are here to assist you.” Cllr Richard Cox

The council says it is also working with community groups to develop a strategy to eradicate food poverty int he area through a food partnership network.