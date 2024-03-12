A Fradley business is celebrating after securing an extended haulage agreement with a leading ceramics firm.

Palletways will work with RAK Ceramics for a fourth year after winning through in a “tough tendering” process.

It means the company will continue to shift thousands of pallets a week from the RAK Ceramics warehouses and showrooms.

Head of operations at RAK Ceramics, Melanie Johnson, said:

“Palletways has provided a sustained level of both value and service since we started. In the last four years, we’ve built close relationships – they’ve worked well together to identify and implement improvements and cost-saving measures to benefit us.” Melanie Johnson

RAK Ceramics specialises in porcelain wall, floor, countertop tiles and sanitaryware.

Warwick Trimble, network director for Palletways UK, said:

“We’ve worked with RAK Ceramnics for four years now and the strong working relationship is testament to the leading, quality service we provide to our customers and their customers in turn. “DIY activities have seen an upsurge since the pandemic with online sales of home improvement and gardening retail products increasing year on year. We have the flexibility as a business to scale up and down and rise to the challenge of meeting customer needs at peak times too.” Warwick Trimble