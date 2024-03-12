A junior football team in Burntwood has earned their place in the under 15 county cup final.

Burntwood Dragons produced a five-star performance to progress to the final of the Staffordshire Youth under 15 Sunday Cup with a 5-0 win over Norton Canes.

The Dragons’ scorching run of form throughout this year’s tournament has seen them fire home 25 goals so far while only conceding two.

Head coach Andy Payne said he was delighted with his side to have reached this stage of the competition.

“I’m proud beyond belief of these players. They are a gem to coach and are all fantastic footballers as well. “Our objective this year was to test ourselves against the best clubs in Staffordshire – so far, the team has come through with flying colours.” Andy Payne

This will be the club’s second Staffordshire cup final in two years, as their under 18 team also claimed the County Youth Challenge Cup title at the end of last season.

Burntwood will take on a strong Four Oaks side in the final, which will be held at Bilston Town’s Queen Street Ground on 19th March.