Children from low income families will be able to enjoy free activities and nutritious meals when a Staffordshire scheme returns this Easter.

Bookings have opened for the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme, which is funded by the Department for Education.

Eligible participants are children aged between five and sixteen on benefits related free school meals.

Since the HAF programme launched in summer 2021, more than 199,000 places have been given to children from low-income families on top of the additional 15,479 places this Easter.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Mark Sutton, said:

“Our Easter offer is unlike anything HAF has seen before with plenty of sports clubs to get children moving and working together but also a host of new activities designed with quieter, less sporty children in mind such as computing, wellness, campfire cooking and crafts. “Back in January, we made 12,000 places available to children for the winter HAF programme and I am very pleased to share that we have already expanded our offer to over 15,000 children for the spring. “We hope to continue to grow the programme so that every child in Staffordshire is well fed and exercised during the school holidays.” Cllr Mark Sutton

Easter HAF activities will run from 25th March to 5th April and each place booked will also entitle children to a healthy meal.

Eligible children will have received a school code and can have up to four free places on the Easter programme.

To view a timetable of activities visit the Staffordshire County Council website.