The headteacher at a Lichfield school says a new spiritual garden will help support students through challenging times.

The Friary School will develop the area as part of the focus on wellbeing which has seen the Spiritual, Moral, Social and Cultural (SMSC) quality mark.

The new garden will be designed to provide a place for “reflection, remembrance and calm” during the school day where children can take time out and lay memorial stones for lost loved ones.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“Amidst the charge of school life, we also respond to the needs of children who have suffered bereavement, are facing family challenges, or are simply experiencing a tough time themselves. “The garden will act as a safe space, but also act as a reminder to every student that taking time out, reflecting, and pausing to think of those around you is a positive and calm mindset to hold dear in life. “We are looking forward to the garden taking shape in the months ahead and will keep students and parents posted on how it develops.” Matt Allman