A Burntwood quiz night has helped to raise more than £790 for a charity supporting veterans.

Cost Cutters UK hosted the sell-out event at The Nelson Inn in aid of Veterans in Action.

The charity works with former servicemen and women to help them transition into civilian life.

Spencer Courage, director of Cost Cutters UK, said:

“Having attended an event alongside some representatives of Veterans In Action late last year, we were incredibly touched and humbled by the stories we heard from former servicemen and women about the circumstances that led to them leaving the military and how the charity had helped them improve, and in some cases, rebuild their lives.

“The work that Veterans In Action does is diverse and extremely valuable, and we wanted to raise both awareness of the charity’s aims and activities, and funds to to help it continue its work.

“The pub quiz was a suggestion put forward during a team fundraising brainstorm, and we had no idea how popular the idea would prove.

“Not only did Darren Johnson, landlord of The Nelson Inn, offer us the use of their events marquee to host it, but when the 60 allocated tickets sold out in less than four hours, he offered us the use of the bar as well, giving us a 100-person capacity.

“We were thrilled with the support we had from local businesses who donated vouchers, prizes and made hampers to allow us to host a prize draw to boost funds further, and we were over the moon when the final fundraising tally was £796.

“We can’t thank the team at The Nelson Inn and all of our supporters enough for helping us make this inaugural event such a success. It means a great deal to have the backing of a local business, and to see how passionate people are about helping others. We’ll certainly be hosting more quizzes in the future.”

Spencer Courage