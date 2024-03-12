A Burntwood quiz night has helped to raise more than £790 for a charity supporting veterans.
Cost Cutters UK hosted the sell-out event at The Nelson Inn in aid of Veterans in Action.
The charity works with former servicemen and women to help them transition into civilian life.
Spencer Courage, director of Cost Cutters UK, said:
“Having attended an event alongside some representatives of Veterans In Action late last year, we were incredibly touched and humbled by the stories we heard from former servicemen and women about the circumstances that led to them leaving the military and how the charity had helped them improve, and in some cases, rebuild their lives.
“The work that Veterans In Action does is diverse and extremely valuable, and we wanted to raise both awareness of the charity’s aims and activities, and funds to to help it continue its work.
“The pub quiz was a suggestion put forward during a team fundraising brainstorm, and we had no idea how popular the idea would prove.
“Not only did Darren Johnson, landlord of The Nelson Inn, offer us the use of their events marquee to host it, but when the 60 allocated tickets sold out in less than four hours, he offered us the use of the bar as well, giving us a 100-person capacity.
“We were thrilled with the support we had from local businesses who donated vouchers, prizes and made hampers to allow us to host a prize draw to boost funds further, and we were over the moon when the final fundraising tally was £796.
“We can’t thank the team at The Nelson Inn and all of our supporters enough for helping us make this inaugural event such a success. It means a great deal to have the backing of a local business, and to see how passionate people are about helping others. We’ll certainly be hosting more quizzes in the future.”Spencer Courage
Billy MacLeod MBE, Chief Operations Officer, at Veterans In Action, said:
“We have been overwhelmed by the support that the Cost Cutters UK team and the local community have shown in arranging and attending this event, and the generous amount of money raised will make a real impact on the projects that we undertake to support those turning to us for help.
“We are delighted to hear just how much the team has in the pipeline in the coming months to provide further awareness and valuable funds and look forward to getting to know everyone better.”Billy MacLeod MBE
People can support Cost Cutters UK’s fundraising efforts fort the charity via the JustGiving page.