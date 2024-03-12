Lichfield City suffered disappointment in the league cup semi-final against Congleton Town after a brave performance with ten men for a large portion of the game.

Ivor Green’s side saw keeper James Beeson shown a red card for two bookings in the first half, forcing outfield player Luke Childs to don the gloves.

A goal before half time from Congleton’s Daniel Needham broke the deadlock, but City fought back to level through Dan Lomas in the second half.

Their hopes were dashed ten minutes from time though when Brian Barton scored the winner for the home side from the penalty spot.

Jack Edwards sent a shot wide in a first half of few clear cut chances as Lichfield looked to avenge their recent league defeat against the same opponents.

But the game was turned on its head when Beeson followed up a yellow with a second one for a challenge, leaving City having to hand the gloves to Childs.

The stand-in keeper’s first action was to punch away a cross in a crowded six yard box before he also saved well to keep out a shot from the edge of the box.

But Childs could do nothing to keep out Needham’s strike after a deflection left him wrong-footed.

Lichfield showed no signs of sitting back in the second half as they levelled when a free kick found the head of Lomas who nodded home to make it 1-1.

Childs was again called into action to produce a stunning save to keep out an effort that looked to be heading for the top corner.

Congleton did find the net, but they were denied by a handball call from the referee. They then saw a header hit the bar as they began to pile on the pressure.

Lichfield were still carving out chances of their own with Dan Smith firing just wide.

But just as it seemed City might hang on to the end, Congleton were awarded a penalty and Barton made no mistake from the spot to send the home side through to the final.