Young people are being invited to give pipe organ playing a try at an event in Lichfield.

The Lichfield and District Organists’ Association will host the session from 10.30am to 2.30pm on 20th April.

The event is being held at St John’s Hospice Chapel tomakr RCO International Organ Day.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a rare opportunity to play a pipe organ. The free workshop is for young musicians aged from seven to 18 years. “No previous experience necessary, all you need to do is come along and have a go.” Lichfield and District Organists’ Association

The sessions will be led by organist Liam Conlon.

Spaces are limited and can be booked online. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.