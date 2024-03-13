People are being reminded about the Staffordshire attractions on offer on their doorstep as part of English Tourism Week.

Taking place from 15th to 24th March, the campaign will raise awareness of tourism locations within Staffordshire.

Estimates suggest that such attractions generate £2.3billion for the local economy, with the sector employing more than 24,000 people in the county.

Among the attractions highlighted are Drayton Manor Resort, the National Memorial Arboretum and Lichfield Cathedral.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and interim chair of Enjoy Staffordshire, said:

“Staffordshire really is a great place to visit and we’re incredibly proud of our tourism offer. We’re attraction central, the biggest and best playground in the country with something for everyone. “We have national and international attractions like Alton Towers, the National Memorial Arboretum, Lichfield Cathedral, the National Forest and the National Football Centre at St George’s Park. “Tourism is really booming here in the county but for many people we are still a relatively hidden treasure. English Tourism Week gives us a great opportunity to shout about all our amazing attractions and locations and our wonderful hospitality.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details on tourism attractions across Staffordshire, visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com.