Members of a local law firm will be getting their fundraising efforts up and running to support plans to build a new facility near Lichfield for children with a life-limiting illness.

Ansons Solicitors will take on the Royal Sutton Fun Run on 2nd June in aid of Kids’ Village.

The project is the brainchild of Sam Fletcher-Goodwin, from Lichfield, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma when she was nine.

During her illness Sam and her family visited the Give Kids The World Village resort in Florida – an experience which has inspired her to create the new Kids’ Village.

Once built, the development at Wychnor will provide ten four-bedroom lodges to offer children and their families an escape from the day to day trauma of their illnesses.

Martin Jackson, director at Ansons Solicitors, said:

“We’re all incredibly excited to be supporting this fantastic charity. “The services it is aiming to provide are so important to families in the worst of circumstances. Going beyond practical support and respite, Kids’ Village will be able to help seriously ill children be children and have fun! “Thank you to everyone in the team who has volunteered to run or come down and support us on the day. “It’s time for us to get to training and raise as much as we can for this fantastic organisation.” Martin Jackson

People can support Kids’ Village by donating and supporting the Ansons team here.