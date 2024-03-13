Lichfield karting star Finlay Lines continued his fine start to the season to claim another podium finish.

The Maximum Motorsport Driver secured third place in the latest round of the Hunts Kart Racing Club Championship in Cambridgeshire.

Following the first of two random grid draws ahead of the heat races, Lines started heat one from third on the grid and immediately moved into second at the start.

Dealing with the atrocious conditions as the rain got worse, the city racer driver kept his head cool and finished the heat race in second place.

The rain eased for heat two, with Lines starting from 21st place following another random grid draw.

Working his way through the order and once more dealing with now greasy track conditions, the local driver finished in sixth place, having made up 15 places and also setting the fastest lap in the process.

Sitting in fourth place in the Intermediate classification thanks to his combined points scores, Lines started a rain-soaked final from fourth on the grid.

Following an aborted first start, he set to work as the race got underway at the second time of asking. Running in third place late on, an on-track incident in the final corner saw the safety car flag put out to slow down the field – a move which eventually saw an early halt called and Lines being forced to settle for third.

The result means the Lichfield speedster is now third in the championship after three rounds, seven points behind the leader.