The line up has been confirmed for the return of a comedy night in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome back the Alter Comedy Club on 10th April.

The show will be headlined by Sara Barron, who has made TV appearances on the likes of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You?, Alan Davies’ As Yet Untitled, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

She will be joined on the bill by Bill Zafar and Tom Lawrinson, while the MC for the evening will be John Meagher.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Hub is big enough to be buzzing, but small enough to remain intimate and our audiences are absolutely loving it. “The comedians really appreciate the love we put into our comedy club, with our carefully curated line-ups ensuring a different experience for our audiences at each show.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.