Two local men have been honoured for their long service to the sport of rugby union.

Staffordshire Rugby Union presented awards to Steve Barr and Kevin Cantrill at a ceremony at Stafford Rugby Club.

Steve was recognised for his work in refereeing both on and off the pitch, having officiated at Lichfield RUFC before joining the Staffordshire Rugby Union Society of Referees in 1987. He has officiated at grounds across the country, including five appearances at Twickenham.

He has now moved into referee coaching as well as charging the County Competitions Committee for 12 years.

Kevin played his rugby at Burntwood RUFC, where he also held the post of Honorary Secretary for five seasons.

He was invited to become a member of the Staffordshire Disciplinary Panel and within a season he became its secretary, a post he has held for over 20 seasons, making him one of the longest serving discipline secretaries in the country.

He has received valued volunteer awards from both his club and the county and was made a Life Member of Burntwood RUFC in 2008.