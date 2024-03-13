Masterchef stars will be cooking up a treat when a supper club event returns to Lichfield.

Nikita Pathakji, who won the professionals edition in 2021, will be joined by Nikita Pathakji for the event at Thyme Kitchen on Friday (16th March).

A spokesperson for Sauce Supper Club said:

“This promises to be an extraordinary dining experience, offering guests the opportunity to savour the unique flavours and innovative creations of these renowned chefs. “From the first bite to the last, diners will be taken on a journey through the finest culinary craftsmanship.” Sauce Supper Club spokesperson

Tickets cost £110 and can be booked at www.saucesupperclub.co.uk. Both meat and vegetarian menus will be available.