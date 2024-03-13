A new primary school in Lichfield is included in a list of proposals to be discussed by Staffordshire County Council.

It is part of a £56million package being debated by Staffordshire County Council later this month.

As well as the development of new primary schools in Lichfield, Tamworth, East Staffordshire and Stafford to support population growth due to new housing estates, the money will also be spent maintaining existing buildings, the authority said.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Maintaining our schools and creating an environment that encourages learning is crucial for our children to thrive. “This year, we’re investing nearly £57million in Staffordshire schools for upkeep and improvements, with £14million of this used to improve existing provision for pupils with SEND. “The funds will also be used to make schools more energy-efficient, directly contributing to the county council’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. “Some of this funding will also be used to deliver new school places and improve existing provision in schools for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. This is to ensure children and young people, irrespective of background, can access a good education that enables them to fulfil their potential.” Cllr Jonathan Price

The plans will be discussed by the county council’s cabinet on 20th March.