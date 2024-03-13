A supermarket chain could build a new store in Burntwood, plans have revealed.

A screening opinion request has been submitted to Lichfield District Council for the proposed Lidl store on land to the rear of the former Bridge Cross Garage on Cannock Road.

A planning application is due to come forward, a report to the authority said.

But the current request is to determine whether the proposed development should be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The planning statement said:

“The proposed development comprises a discount foodstore and will incorporate 128 car parking spaces, including seven disabled, nine parent and child and two electric vehicle spaces. “The foodstore will be sited to the south of the site, with a trolley bay to the north of the store and parking in the northern and eastern areas of the site. “It is currently a vacant field with no direct access, however access is proposed from an existing roundabout off the A5190.” Planning statement

The plans would see the store open 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

“It is considered that the proposed development would not impact on existing or committed development in the locality. “Given the Morrisons foodstore to the south, business park to the west and residential properties to the north, it is considered that the development and site would fit into the context of the surrounding area.” Planning statement