Students at a Lichfield performing arts school has been learning what life is like on a film set.

LCA Academy and Actors Agency have commissioned nine short films featuring 230 performers.

The films are being created ahead of their annual Oscars-style celebration.

LCA director Eleanor Ham, who began her acting career on CBBC when she was just 13, said:

“We think it’s really important for our students to get an insight to what life is like on an actual film set. “We have employed a professional crew who work on a variety of TV shows, commercials and films to give the students a real life experience. “The students learn so much during the process, from auditioning through to the premiere of the films at our annual LCA Oscars. They all love it. “It’s amazing to be a part of it and our students have smashed the first week of filming.” Eleanor Ham

The films are premiered at a red carpet event attended by all students and their families at the National Memorial Arboretum in April.

Eleanor said:

“The filming and the event costs us thousands, but we are keen to continue to give our students this experience. “There is nothing better than seeing their faces light up when they see themselves on the big screen and it’s also such a great opportunity for our families to get together at the event to celebrate their child’s achievements. “We have cocktails and mocktails, popcorn, a silent auction, raffle, awards for every student – we are even having a guest DJ this year. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our sponsors. We are so grateful to Crystal Specialist Finance, Energy Bolting Ltd, The Recruitment Founders Club, Beautiful Gardens, Groucott Moor, Encore, Victoria Lowe Interiors and Jewellery and Gifts Ltd who have already committed to sponsorship this year, together with a number of other local companies providing prizes.” Eleanor Ham

LCA classes are open to students aged three to 17 and are held in Lichfield on Saturdays.

For more information visit www.lcaacademyofperformingarts.co.uk.