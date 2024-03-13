Work to create a new public plaza as part of the redevelopment of Lichfield city centre will begin this Spring, council officials have confirmed.

The project is part of the creation of the new Everyman cinema in the former Debenhams building.

It will see the demolition of the neighbouring Birmingham Road multi-storey car park and vacated retail units in the Three Spires shopping centre.

Lichfield District Council said the new plaza would be designed to be a “a vibrant, open-air space”.

Cllr Andy Smith cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said:

“We are on the brink of transforming the cityscape with this new plaza and cinema project. “This is not just about building infrastructure – it’s about creating a lively hub for entertainment, dining, and socialising that will enrich our community.” Cllr Andy Smith

The development will also see new food and drink outlets move to the city as part of the cinema redevelopment.

Cllr Smith said talks were well underway with prospective outlets.

“We can’t wait to unveil the new food and drink brands over the coming months when legal negotiations are concluded. “We are confident this investment by the district council will make Lichfield an even more attractive place to visit and enjoy.” Cllr Andy Smith

The demolition of the multi-storey car park comes after a recent council study said the facility was “significantly underused”.

The council said some bays would be re-allocated once the car park was knocked down to create additional short stay spaces.