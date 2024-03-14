The location of a proposed new padel tennis facility in Lichfield should be given a rethink, a residents’ group has said.

The plans would see the four floodlit courts and associated buildings constructed in Beacon Park next to the Shaw Lane car park.

But the Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association (BSARA) said the issues such as parking and disruption to local residents suggested the development would be better sited elsewhere.

A spokesperson told Lichfield Live:

“BSARA has a close affinity with Beacon Park and being an integral part of our area it is very close to the hearts and minds of our members and local residents. “We support the idea of the padel courts, but not in the proposed location. “Currently there is a very serious street parking issue on the Swinfen Broun housing estate and neighbouring highways. This is causing considerable disruption to residents and BSARA is again discussing this very difficult issue with councillors and highway officers. “The Staffordshire County Council report stating that the Shaw Lane car park has capacity is disputed – and with the recent changes to car parking and charges in Lichfield city centre, it has been observed that this car park is now at full capacity more often than in the past.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson

The area proposed for the courts is currently grassland within Beacon Park.

But BSARA said the area was already popular with visitors:

“The area proposed for the siting of the development is well used, particularly in the summer months when families have picnics on the grass. “It is close to the car park so very handy for transporting picnic hampers and chairs. “The access road will be Shaw Lane and is very narrow without pavements as well as a difficult entry and exit point on to Beacon Street. The road currently has an extensive number of potholes and is in a very poor state of repair. “With the growth of Lichfield more consideration should be given to siting new activity ventures in other parts of the district.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson

The residents’ group said it was important that long-standing concerns of local residents were addressed before additional issues were created.

“BSARA is not a NIMBY organisation and supports change and development, as demonstrated with the Angel Croft development. “However, with the growth of events in Beacon Park, at the cathedral and in the city centre, residents are reluctant to encourage further change until councils solve the major problems associated with street parking and event management in the area.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson