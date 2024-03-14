A night of live music from up-and-coming Midlands bands is coming to Lichfield.

Alex Ohm and The Rewired Podcast team will welcome acts to The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th April.

On the bill for the gig will be Camens, with support coming from The Jack Cattell Band and Fluoxetine, as well as Rewired DJ sets throughout the night.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Here at The Hub, we aim to nurture and support young artists and we are delighted that Alex is curating this series of New Sounds gigs designed to champion the best up-and-coming musicians from the Midlands.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the standing gig are £10 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.