A greyhound rehoming centre says an expansion to a new site in Shenstone is helping to support more dogs once their racing careers come to an end.

Home Run Hounds opened the new Watford Gap Kennels near Lichfield earlier this year after originally being founded in Wombourne in 2022.

The group is run by a team of more than 200 dedicated volunteers working to find new homes for former racing greyhounds.

Director Claire Butler said:

“Last year, our volunteer team homed 40 greyhounds from our Wombourne site and thanks to the expansion, we can home many more in 2024 and in the future. “We’ve had many success stories across our sites after only being open for a few weeks – fifteen greyhounds have already found their happily-ever-after homes through our rehoming scheme since the start of the year.” Claire Butler

Home Run Hounds hosts five group walks each month where both homeless and homed hounds come together to highlight the benefits of taking a greyhound as a pet.

One takes place in Beacon Park in Lichfield on the fourth Sunday of every month at 11am.

For more details visit the Home Run Hounds website