Local youngsters are being given the chance to take the first step on a career in sports leadership.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports has teamed up with Black Country Coaches Club for the programme.

It offers youngsters aged between 14 and 18 the chance to take their first steps in sports leadership.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in sports to start their journey towards a sports coaching, leadership or teaching career.” Lichfield Community Football and Sports spokesperson

The first course stars on 20th March, with sessions running from 6pm to 8pm.

People can register their interest here.

https://forms.office.com/r/SwjuxCibS5