Passengers using the West Coast Main Line to and from Lichfield are being warned of disruption to services over Easter.

London Euston will be closed to all services due to major track upgrades between 29th March and 1st April.

The work is part of a £7million upgrade programme which will mean all Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway trains will start and finish at Milton Keynes with buses replacing trains travelling into London.

Between 30th March and 1st April buses will also replace trains between Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Rob McIntosh, managing director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said:

“There is never a good time to close parts of our railway, especially Euston station, and I am sorry for the disruption this will cause. “However, the maintenance and improvement work we’re carrying out is vital to keeping the railway running safely and improving performance. “We’re urging passengers to travel either side of the Easter break to avoid the worst of the disruption and to check before travelling with National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel advice” Rob McIntosh

Passengers are advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk/easter for information about specific journeys.