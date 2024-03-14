Highways chiefs say an extra £50million will be spent on road improvements across Staffordshire over the next three years.

The money will see a range of improvements carried out including carriageway reconstruction schemes, preventative maintenance and drainage repairs.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said the funding would sit alongside £53million spent on major projects and improvements in 2024-25.

“Our huge road network is vitally important for those who live and work in our county, but keeping it in a good state of repair is an ongoing and costly challenge. “This is why we will be investing more money into repairing major roads, vital local improvements, and general road maintenance. This investment will allow us to repair and maintain more roads, and keep our network in a good state of repair for residents and commuters.” Cllr David Williams

The county council has also announced that an extra £30 million will be invested in highway maintenance from 2025-26 to 2026-27, with routes including the A0515 Lichfield Road in Kings Bromley set to see a share of that funding pot.

Cllr Williams said:

“As we have seen in previous years, this extra investment will deliver major benefits in key areas over the next two years. “However, there is still more to be done, and we continue to lobby central government for funding to keep Staffordshire’s roads in the condition we expect and ensure local communities and businesses can feel the benefits of an improved network.” Cllr David Williams

Full details of the investment are available here and will be recommended to the county council’s Cabinet for approval on 20th March.