Police chiefs are urging people to only use the 999 service for emergencies.

The plea from Staffordshire Police comes after recent calls including a man who was unable to collect a parcel, a report of an animal body in the road and complaints about a diversion route.

The force said that while it had invested in trying to improve call handling, people needed to ensure the 999 line was only being used for emergencies.

e far from isolated occurrences. They not only waste police time, but they also delay our response in getting to people who desperately need our help.

Chief Superintendent Paul Talbot said:

“The first point of contact between a victim and the police is paramount to everything we do, and that’s why we’ve invested so much time and effort into improving our contact centre. “Unfortunately, some people abuse this vital line of communication, by – either intentionally or unintentionally – calling us about matters that have nothing to do with the police. “We are continuing to improve our 101 and digital reporting services too, which can be used in non-emergency situations. “We know that there’s still more work to be done, but we’re urging people to only call 999 if they have a genuine emergency so we can get to those in desperate need as quickly and effectively as possible. “If you’re calling about a non-emergency, our staff are trained to signpost your call to the most appropriate agency or team, which eases the demand on our 101 line and helps us speak to more people about their concerns.” Chief Superintendent Paul Talbot

An inspection report had raised concerns into the handling of calls to police in the county.

Work has since seen an uplift in staffing and improvements to training processes, leading to the area of concern being discharged in December.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Improving the service people receive when they call 999 was a priority for me as commissioner when I was first elected, and it remains a priority in my Police and Crime Plan. “It’s absolutely fundamental that calls are answered quickly and that the police are able to assess and deal effectively with the most vulnerable in our communities at the first point of contact. “Significant work and investment are underway within Staffordshire Police to ensure the service can continue to meet demand, and the public can also play their part by only calling 999 in a genuine emergency.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams