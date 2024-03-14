A new show in Lichfield will see a theatre company return to their roots with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s work.

Dyad Productions began life with Austen’s Women in 2009 and have toured ever since with a range of shows – and now they will be bringing Lady Susan to the Lichfield Garrick on 9th April.

The show follows Lady Susan as she hunts down not one but two fortunes.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a darkly comic tale of society and the women trapped within it – Their struggles, their desires, their temptations and manipulations. “Lady Susan is charming, scheming, witty, and powerful, taking on society and making it her own. But has she met her match?” Dyad Productions spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.