There may have been no league games for Burntwood RUFC last weekend, but three players and three coaches were on county duty.

Kian Carter, Max Liggins and Alex Rich were in the Staffordshire Under 20 squad – which is led by head coach Steve Harris and assisted by Luke Rookyard and Tim Liggins – as they took on North Midlands at Stafford RUFC.

The Staffordshire side opened their Jason Leonard Midlands Pool 2 fixture with a 24-7 win as they look to defend the title which they won last season.

The next fixture is scheduled for 5th May when they travel to face Warwickshire.