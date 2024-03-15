A strategy to help unpaid carers of all ages will be discussed by councillors next week.

The strategy – Staffordshire Together for Carers – has been produced by Staffordshire County Council and Integrated Care Board (ICB) alongside other partners.

It aims to ensure people know where they can go for support, increase awareness of carers and their needs and embrace technology to help identify individuals earlier in order to link them to information and support.

The 2021 Census reported that in Staffordshire, nearly 10% of residents aged over five provide some unpaid care each week.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Mike Wilcox, said:

“This new strategy recognises the extraordinary contribution made by carers and aims to ensure they can lead happier, healthier and more independent lives, in a society that values and supports them to maintain their caring role. “The five-year strategy, that has been co-produced with the ICB and carers themselves, reflects how we’ll continue to work together so that carers can access the support they need when they need it, as well as raising awareness of unpaid carers with employers and the wider community.” Cllr Mike Wilcox

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will discuss the strategy 20th March.

David Pearson MBE, ICB non-executive chair, said:

“The role that carers play across Staffordshire cannot be under-estimated. They are an essential part of our health and care system and both the NHS and our local authority colleagues recognise and value the work they do. “Kind words and appreciation are not enough, however. We need to support them in ways that are practical and helps them deal with their caring responsibilities while being able to look after their own physical and mental wellbeing. “We believe this strategy will contribute significantly towards that.” David Pearson MBE