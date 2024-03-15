The popular Cars in the Park will return to Lichfield this summer.

The annual fundraiser, run by the Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad and the Stan Bowley Trust, is now in its 27th year.

In that time it has helped to raise more than £250,000 for charity.

The 2024 edition will take place in Beacon Park on 6th and 7th July organisers have confirmed.

Cars in the Park chair Andrew Maw said:

“There will be over 40 car clubs on display with vehicles of all ages from the 1920s to the most up to date electric cars. “There will be a number of car dealers displaying their latest models which you can have a good look at, and there are trade and charity stalls as well as a good quality variety of food in the food village. “On both days there will be the popular BMX display team demonstrating their amazing skills. There will also be a best of show competition for the six best vehicles attending.” Andrew Maw

Bookings for car clubs are now closed, but individual owners with a single vehicle can still book a place for either day or turn up on the day before 11am.

Admission is free with voluntary donations to help support the charities being helped by the event.

For more details visit www.carsinthepark.com.