The line-up for next month’s Sunday Jazz performance in Lichfield has been confirmed.

Nick Dewhurst will lead his trio at The Hub at St Mary’s on 14th April.

He will be joined by Tim Amann on piano and Paul Robinson on fretless bass guitar as they showcase their own compositions.

Nick said:

“As with every Sunday Jazz gig at The Hub, we enjoy having a theme for the evening – for this gig, we’re venturing into new territory, as we celebrate original jazz. “The tunes are written by my regular musicians and there’s plenty of local references too, with some of my tunes written about Lichfield, such as Bird Street Blues. “Tim’s tunes reference Birmingham and include K2 Blues, inspired by a curry house in Moseley! “There’ll be plenty of great stories to go along with the music as well.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.