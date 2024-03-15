Lichfield will look to keep their title hopes alive as they welcome Paviors this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens have seen themselves slip to second behind Long Eaton in recent weeks.

With six points now separating the top two – who are also still to face each other before the end of the season – Lichfield will know a win is crucial if they are to close the gap with just four games remaining.

Standing in their way will be a Paviors side sitting sixth in the table who halted the city side’s lengthy winning start to the season in the reverse fixture back in November as they defeated the Myrtle Greens 31-22.

Title rivals Long Eaton, meanwhile, go to Mellish who have just two teams below them in the table.

Kick-off tomorrow (16th March) is at 3pm.