Chasetown to return to action at The Scholars Ground this weekend as they welcome Nantwich Town.

A combination of match cancellations and a planned break in fixtures has seen Mark Swann’s men go three weeks without a game.

The Scholars will be hoping to make the most of their prolonged respite and rectify a dip in form which has seen them win just one of their previous five matches.

The visitors tomorrow (16th March) will offer another difficult test for Chasetown.

Nantwich have taken ten points from their previous five league encounters, and now sit 10th in the table, three places ahead of The Scholars.

However, Chasetown’s efforts will be bolstered by their latest addition, Carter Lycett.

The former Hednesford Town man is capable of playing either at left back or on the wing.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.