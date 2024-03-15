People are being asked to join a project helping to protect wildlife.

Lichfield Wildlife Group will take part in the City Nature Challenge which sees people help record biodiversity and upload the findings to create a database to help environmentalists and planners protect the local area.

Free workshops will show participants how to use the free iNaturalist app to identify wildlife. They will take place at College Hall next to Lichfield Cathedral from 2pm to 4pm on 18th and 20th April.

Places can be booked by calling 01543 257812 or emailing [email protected].

A free wildlife recording session is also taking place at 2pm on 28th April. The group will meet at Darnford Park car park off Darnford Lane.