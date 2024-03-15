Police have seized gas canisters worth £70,000 that are believed to have been stolen from across the UK.

Officers said £30,000 of building machinery was also recovered after a search of two addresses in Canwell.

The operation was carried out by Staffordshire Police and members of Lichfield District Council’s environmental health team.

A 58-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen goods. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. All were from the Lichfield area.

They have all being released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Inspector Paul Finlayson, from the Lichfield local policing team, said:

“This is a significant seizure of suspected stolen property that has been made possible by working proactively with partners in the local area. “Officers from Lichfield local policing team were supported by a number of officers from specialist teams within Staffordshire Police. “Theft can have a profound impact on businesses and livelihoods and we will continue to target those responsible across Staffordshire as proactively as possible. “We want to continue engaging with local communities and tackle the issues that matter most to local people and businesses.” Inspector Paul Finlayson

Machinery seized included an industrial dump-truck and a road roller.