Burntwood’s first team will be without a fixture this weekend after being awarded an away walkover against basement side Harborne.

It means that all attention will now turn to the 2nds who host top of the table Burton 3rds at The CCE Sportsway this afternoon (16th March). Kick-off is at 3pm.

Tomorrow also sees action as the Colts travel to Stoke for their county cup semi-final tie. Kick-off is at 11.30am.