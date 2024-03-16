A councillor says a new approach to the distribution of grants will have a “meaningful impact” in Burntwood.

A total of £45,000 has been handed out by Burntwood Town Council to three organisations to help deliver youth services and support for adult mental health and wellbeing.

It came after the areas were highlighted as priorities by residents in a survey run by the authority.

The three projects will receive £5,000 a year each for the next three years.

Cllr Paul Taylor, chair of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“This new way of awarding our Better Burntwood grants marks a significant step forward for our community. “By directly engaging with residents and funding projects based on their priorities, we ensure that our investments have a meaningful impact where it’s most needed.” Cllr Paul Taylor

The projects selected were Fun Club Hub, Platinum Boxing and Burton and District Mind.

Fun Club Hub will use the money to continue to offer their weekly youth club, while Platinum Boxing will look to engage with more young people across the town.



The money for Burton and District Mind will allow the organisation to offer new activities supporting mental health as well as looking to establish a community base in Burntwood.

Cllr Di Evans, Chair of Burntwood Town Council said:

“The council is very proud to have instigated working in partnership with inspirational third sector organisations, which can produce long term benefits for many Burntwood residents.” Cllr Di Evans