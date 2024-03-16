Lichfield’s MP has met with a local football club chairman to discuss the need for more facilities and pitches to help meet demand.

AFC Fradley’s Darren Peck discussed the issue with Sir Michael Fabricant.

The club says it is seeing new players every week and is spearheading a campaign aimed to get more girls and women into the sport.

The Conservative MP said:

“AFC Fradley is already a huge success story for the area, attracting boys, girls, men, and women – including some who are disabled – with over 30 teams. “I was particularly interested to meet Darren and learn more about the plan to establish a registered charity working closely with local schools, churches, village halls, a home specialising in dementia care, and community centres. “The club has even established a local business network to share ideas. “But they currently rent land and pitches to play on so I am keen to encourage local businesses and landowners to help the club grow even further.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Darren used the meeting to highlight the club’s aspirations and the role sport can play in fostering community spirit and promoting a healthy lifestyle for locals.

He said:

“With our campaign to get more girls and women into football, I can see us having more than 500 footballers playing every week within a very short time. “Michael was incredibly supportive of the great things we are doing both on the football pitch and also in our community. “We would like to see the development of new football pitches and an upgrade to existing facilities. This would help us expand our community outreach efforts to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all aspiring footballers in the area. “These efforts align with AFC Fradley’s broader goals of increasing participation in sports and reinforcing connections within the community through shared activities and achievements. “By working with Michael we hope to shine a spotlight on the importance of physical activity and community engagement through football, encouraging residents of all ages in Lichfield to lead healthier lives.” Darren Peck