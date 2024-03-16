Lichfield City will welcome Atherstone Town as they look to keep up the pressure on league leaders Congleton Town.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side currently sit just three points behind the Bears in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with one game still in hand over the front runners and a superior goal difference.

Three points for City and a loss for Congleton in their clash against Highgate United would see Lichfield climb to the top of the table with just seven games remaining of the league campaign.

However, Ivor Green’s men must first recover from their midweek heartache away at the table-toppers as they bowed out of the league cup in the semi-final.

Yet, Lichfield’s league form remains strong. They racked up back-to-back victories in the previous two contests against Whitchurch and Bewdley. City also go into the game unbeaten since December on home turf.

The visitors, meanwhile, go into the fixture off the back of a mixed run of form.

Despite losing 3-2 last time out to Northwich Victoria, Atherstone have taken ten points from their last five games.

Kick off this afternoon (16th March) is at 3pm.