Lichfield City sealed their ninth straight home victory of the season with a 4-0 win over Atherstone Town.

A Dan Smith hat-trick earned his side three more points at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium to keep the pressure on league leaders Congleton Town.

Callum Griffin also netted, while new signing Demetri Brown registered an assist.

Ivor Green’s starting line-up was unchanged from their league cup semi-final loss to Congleton on Tuesday night.

Dan Smith put Lichfield in front after just 16 minutes. A melee in the penalty area saw the ball break perfectly for the league’s top goalscorer to crash into the roof of the net.

The hosts continued to press, but crosses from Haines and Burnside both flew inches too high of the targets in the box.

Jamie Spires and James Matthews both went close for the visitors, but the scoreline remained 1-0 at the half-time interval.

Some fantastic interplay between Smith and Dom Lewis set Haines free inside the area after the break, but Fin Osborn produced a phenomenal save in the Atherstone net to keep the deficit to just one goal.

Smith soon struck again, however, to make it 2-0. Brown played a looping ball into the area for the Lichfield frontman to rifle into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

The number nine then wrapped up his hat-trick in style. Burnside did well to keep the ball in play and find Smith who fired past Osborn.

A brilliant strike from Griffin in the final minutes of the game then rounded off a fantastic afternoon for the hosts, as the final score stood at 4-0.

Lichfield City’s assistant manager Wayne Chapman said he was delighted with his side’s performance:

“It was a very hard earned three points today. “Atherstone were very good first half, but in the second half I thought we were outstanding. “The squad is all together. Our unity and our belief is what drags us through each week. “From the players to the management, the coaches and even the kit man – everyone is working hard to give us the best chance of success. It’s an enjoyable time for the football club. “We’re just taking each game week by week and playing football with smiles on faces.” Wayne Chapman