A show in Lichfield will be aiming to bring down the elitist boundaries of classical music.

Graffiti Classics are a string quartet bring comedy to music.

They will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 28th March.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s a classical concert, a gypsy-folk romp, an opera, a stand-up comedy set and a brilliant dance show all rolled into one. “There really is something for everyone and Graffiti Classics never fail to get audiences laughing, clapping and singing along. “Kids and adults alike love the uplifting and virtuosic variety of musical styles, all tied together with cheeky audience interaction.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.