Local businesses are celebrating after scooping hospitality awards.

Hundreds attended the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards ceremony.

Among the winners was the National Memorial Arboretum which took gold in the accessible and inclusive tourism award as well as the ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism award.

The Alrewas venue also scooped silver in the large visitor attraction of the year category.

Other local winners include Pom’s Kitchen earning silver in team room and coffee shop of the year, St John’s House which took bronze in the B&B and guest house of the year contest, Thyme Kitchen which landed silver in the casual dining restaurant list, and The Boat House Kitchen and Bakery by Pom’s at Barton Marina which took silver in new tourism business of the year.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is our tenth awards now and once again it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate our amazing tourism sector. “We’re attraction central, the biggest and best playground in the country and I’m incredibly proud of our tourism offer and everyone working in the sector. I would like to say a huge congratulations to all our winners and those highly commended and a big thanks to the National Memorial Arboretum for hosting the event. “Tourism continues to boom here in Staffordshire, generating an estimated £2.3 billion for the local economy and employing thousands of people. This is due to the hard work and determination of our hospitality businesses to provide excellent and memorable visitor experiences. “Once again a huge well done to the sector and good luck to our winners who now go forward to the national VisitEngland awards.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council