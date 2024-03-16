The price of annual car parking permits at Chasewater is set to rise.

Staffordshire County Council said parking at its country parks for 12 months would increase by £2 to £38.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Use of our country parks keeps increasing as their popularity grows and more homes are built in their catchment areas, so we have to invest in maintenance, conservation and provide the appropriate facilities. “At the same time we have to work out how to make these spaces attractive and accessible to a wide range of people without damaging what makes them special.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Changes from 1st April will also see short term prices set at £1.20 for up to two hours and £3.50 for a day.