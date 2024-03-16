Three second half goals condemned Chasetown to a home defeat against Nantwich Town.

The opening period was lacking in clear goal coring opportunities, but the visitors did have the ball in the net after seven minutes when Tom Pratt’s shot was saved by James Wren, but the rebound was flagged offside.

Chasetown’s best effort of the opening 45 minutes came when Jayden Campbell received the ball in the area and drilled his effort along the floor but visiting keeper Ben Garratt palmed the ball away.

On the hour, Nantwich broke the deadlock with a swift counter attack as Kai Evans fired beyond Wren.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Byron Harrison scored with a brilliant diving header from a right wing cross.

The win was wrapped up for Nantwich when Harrison added his second from close range in the 80th minute to seal the points.