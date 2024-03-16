Staffordshire Police has joined a national scheme aiming to tackle corruption.

The Police Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service is run by independent charity Crimestoppers.

The initiative is designed to give the public an anonymous and confidential way to report criminal behaviour by individuals in policing.

It will look to identify those who might provide information in return for money or favours, use their positing for personal advantage, cross professional boundaries or engage in racist, homophobic, misogynistic or disablist activity.

Staffordshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said:

“The Police Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service is just one of a number of actions and reforms being undertaken to improve policing for the public. “We hope this further demonstrates our determination to build trust and confidence within our communities by finding and rooting out anyone not fit to serve. “People should be confident in reporting concerns over criminal behaviour by police officers and this line will help address any concerns they may have about doing so. “It’s important that the public have a choice of methods for contacting police and this service provides a new, anonymous route to report allegations against officers, staff or volunteers.” Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy

The service will see information received by Crimestoppers passed on to the Professional Standards Department within the force who will assess it before deciding whether to pass it on to specialist detectives to investigate.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“All police officers, staff and volunteers must uphold the high standards Staffordshire Police and the public rightly expect of them – and the early identification of those who do not meet these standards is essential. “I welcome this confidential, accessible channel for the public to report any concerns they may have about individuals within the service, which sits alongside Staffordshire Police’s own robust complaints procedures.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams